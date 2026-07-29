30.07.2026 00:13:00

Prediction: Bitcoin Will Be Worth $2.5 Trillion in 3 Years

It's easy to find outlandish price targets for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). For example, some top investors think that a single Bitcoin will be worth upwards of $1 million within just a few years.Just how realistic is that target? A more likely scenario is that Bitcoin will regain its all-time high of $126,000 within the next three years. Given a total circulating coin supply of 20 million, that works out to a total market cap of $2.5 trillion.Let's start with the obvious -- Bitcoin is no longer growing as fast as it was during its early years. While Bitcoin is still capable of delivering triple-digit returns to investors for years, it is unlikely to have the sort of year that it had in 2013, when it soared in value by 5,429%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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