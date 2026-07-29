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30.07.2026 00:13:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Be Worth $2.5 Trillion in 3 Years
It's easy to find outlandish price targets for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). For example, some top investors think that a single Bitcoin will be worth upwards of $1 million within just a few years.Just how realistic is that target? A more likely scenario is that Bitcoin will regain its all-time high of $126,000 within the next three years. Given a total circulating coin supply of 20 million, that works out to a total market cap of $2.5 trillion.Let's start with the obvious -- Bitcoin is no longer growing as fast as it was during its early years. While Bitcoin is still capable of delivering triple-digit returns to investors for years, it is unlikely to have the sort of year that it had in 2013, when it soared in value by 5,429%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1528
|
0,0072
|
|
0,63
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,97
|
-3,3400
|
|
-1,78
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8556
|
-0,0023
|
|
-0,27
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9282
|
-0,0052
|
|
-0,56
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0419
|
0,0535
|
|
0,60
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