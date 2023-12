Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $1 Trillion in 2024

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been a massive winner in 2023. The world's leading digital asset has skyrocketed 163% (as of Dec. 7).Bitcoin's current market cap is $847 billion. Naturally, investors have their sights set on the coveted $1 trillion mark. Perhaps this will put the top cryptocurrency on the radar of more of the financial and investment community.Hitting this number translates to an 18% gain from today's value. Not only do I think Bitcoin will hit this mark sometime in 2024, but I think $1 trillion could happen before the end of 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel