|
12.03.2026 11:38:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $125,000 by the End of 2026
Admittedly, the outlook for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) looks grim right now. The world's most popular cryptocurrency is down 47% from its all-time high back in October, and is currently trading for just $67,000.That may be the case, but I'm predicting that Bitcoin will nearly double in value and regain the $125,000 price level by the end of the year. Here's why.It all starts with spot Bitcoin ETF inflows. As long as institutional money is flowing into these ETFs on a regular basis, there is effectively a floor under the price of Bitcoin. And, while net outflows have been occurring in 2026, the picture is not nearly as dire as one might think.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1494
|
-0,0025
|
|
-0,22
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,23
|
-0,2600
|
|
-0,14
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8629
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,905
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9968
|
-0,0183
|
|
-0,20
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen in Rot
An den asisatischen Börsen dominieren zum Wochenende die Bären.