|
26.05.2024 12:37:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million Because of This Little-Known Phenomenon
Day by day, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) unique characteristics, which make it unlike any other asset in the world, are becoming increasingly recognized and understood by investors. The recent approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will amplify this understanding, as these ETFs simplify the process for investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin.While the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs has been widely celebrated as an unofficial stamp of legitimacy, signaling that Bitcoin is here to stay, there is another crucial dimension to consider. Once this is fully understood, it will become evident that Bitcoin has the potential to reach the coveted $1 million price tag.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0847
|
0,0032
|
|
0,30
|Japanischer Yen
|
170,33
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8515
|
-0,0003
|
|
-0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9929
|
0,0040
|
|
0,40
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4742
|
0,0290
|
|
0,34
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Wall Street beendet den Handel positiv -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wenig bewegt. Anleger an den US-Börsen schöpften am Freitag neue Hoffnung. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten vor dem Wochenende abwärts.