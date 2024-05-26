|
26.05.2024 12:00:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Reach $150,000 in 2030
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been on a fantastic run over the past year and a half -- it's now up by 299% since the start of 2023. That growth has slowed a bit, as the price of the crypto is down 6% from its all-time high that was reached in March. The current price is roughly $69,400. For those wondering if now is still a good time to buy the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, I think Bitcoin will reach $150,000 by 2030, delivering an annualized return of 14%. It's important to recognize that Bitcoin's forward returns will likely be much less than its monumental rise to its current level. This asset isn't flying under the radar anymore. So, Bitcoin's appreciation will probably decelerate in the years ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0847
|
0,0032
|
|
0,30
|Japanischer Yen
|
170,33
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8515
|
-0,0003
|
|
-0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9929
|
0,0040
|
|
0,40
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4742
|
0,0290
|
|
0,34
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Wall Street beendet den Handel positiv -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wenig bewegt. Anleger an den US-Börsen schöpften am Freitag neue Hoffnung. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten vor dem Wochenende abwärts.