26.05.2024 12:00:00

Prediction: Bitcoin Will Reach $150,000 in 2030

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been on a fantastic run over the past year and a half -- it's now up by 299% since the start of 2023. That growth has slowed a bit, as the price of the crypto is down 6% from its all-time high that was reached in March. The current price is roughly $69,400. For those wondering if now is still a good time to buy the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, I think Bitcoin will reach $150,000 by 2030, delivering an annualized return of 14%. It's important to recognize that Bitcoin's forward returns will likely be much less than its monumental rise to its current level. This asset isn't flying under the radar anymore. So, Bitcoin's appreciation will probably decelerate in the years ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Nachrichten

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,0847
0,0032
0,30
Japanischer Yen
170,33
0,0000
0,00
Britische Pfund
0,8515
-0,0003
-0,03
Schweizer Franken
0,9929
0,0040
0,40
Hongkong-Dollar
8,4742
0,0290
0,34
Währungsrechner
mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Wall Street beendet den Handel positiv -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wenig bewegt. Anleger an den US-Börsen schöpften am Freitag neue Hoffnung. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten vor dem Wochenende abwärts.
pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen