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29.10.2026 10:00:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Surpass Gold in Market Cap Within the Next Decade
Although Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is sometimes referred to as digital gold, it still has quite a way to go before it catches up to physical gold in market value. At a current market cap of $1.6 trillion, Bitcoin is only one-seventeenth the size of gold, which has a market cap of $28 trillion.
However, if Bitcoin can continue growing at its historical rate of 37% per year, it could surpass gold within the next decade.
Bitcoin's lifetime supply is fixed at a hard cap of 21 million coins. Already, slightly more than 20 million of these coins are in circulation, so we are getting very close to the point where all the Bitcoin that will ever exist already does. This introduces increasing scarcity and is the primary reason Bitcoin has earned the moniker digital gold.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1205
|
0,0012
|
|
0,11
|Japanischer Yen
|
176,4
|
-0,0400
|
|
-0,02
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8363
|
0,0003
|
|
0,04
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9257
|
0,0052
|
|
0,56
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,7548
|
-0,0262
|
|
-0,30
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