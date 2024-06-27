|
27.06.2024 14:35:00
Prediction: Ethereum Could Skyrocket to $22,000 by 2030
Through the first six months of the year, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is up 50%. That's right in line with the performance of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which is also up 50%. At its current price of $3,500, Ethereum is within striking distance of its all-time high of $4,891.But the best may be yet to come. Investment firm VanEck recently predicted that Ethereum could hit a price of $22,000 by 2030. That might sound overly aggressive, but VanEck has some solid data to back up its prediction. So will it be right or not?For the better part of the past decade, we've seen Ethereum disrupt the tech sector. Ethereum was the first smart contract blockchain platform. It pioneered entire sectors of the crypto world -- such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) -- that had never existed before. VanEck is counting on Ethereum's ability to remain a tech disruptor over the next five years to warrant such a hefty valuation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0697
|
-0,0007
|
|
-0,06
|Japanischer Yen
|
171,78
|
-0,3100
|
|
-0,18
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8463
|
-0,0007
|
|
-0,08
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9628
|
0,0007
|
|
0,07
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,3536
|
-0,0050
|
|
-0,06
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Minus -- DAX höher -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht leichte Verluste, der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich hingegen fester in der Freitagssitzung. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.