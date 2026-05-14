14.05.2026 11:37:00

Prediction: Ethereum Will Be Worth $5,000 by 2030

The good news, if you're thinking about investing in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), is that it's still possible to find plenty of sky-high price forecasts for the year 2030. The growing consensus is that Ethereum could hit $10,000 by then, and some think that it might skyrocket as high as $55,000.Unfortunately, crypto investors likely need to curb their expectations. I'm predicting that Ethereum will hit a price of $5,000 by 2030, and here's why.One of the more interesting investment theses that has emerged in 2026 is the notion that cryptocurrencies built on top of open-source software should be valued just like software stocks. If so, that means investors should no longer expect Ethereum to grow at the same rate it has for the past decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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