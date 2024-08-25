|
25.08.2024 12:06:00
Prediction: Ethereum Will Hit a New All-Time High in 2025
While Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is still up 15% for the year, its recent performance has been troubling, to say the least. Over the past 30 days, Ethereum is down nearly 25%. So, understandably, many investors are bearish on Ethereum's prospects over the next 12 months.That being said, Ethereum could still hit a new all-time high in 2025. That would require Ethereum to double in price to $5,000, but there are several reasons I think that is likely to happen. Let's take a closer look.Let's start with the spot Ethereum ETFs, because these are currently getting all the attention from crypto investors. Those investors' opinions really depend on how they view Ethereum's ability to recover from the disastrous August "flash crash," when it lost 15% of its value in just five minutes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
