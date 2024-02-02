|
02.02.2024 13:37:00
Prediction: Ethereum Will Reach $10,000 in 2030
So far in 2024, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has attracted much of the attention of crypto investors, thanks primarily to all the buzz surrounding the launch of the new spot Bitcoin ETFs. But don't sleep on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which is finally showing signs of making a bull market breakout above the $2,000 price level.For Ethereum to hit a future price of $10,000 would require it to rise nearly 5 times in value within a relatively short period of time. But there are several good reasons why that might be more likely than you think. Let's take a closer look.While it might be fashionable to talk about all the upstart cryptos challenging Ethereum -- most notably Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) -- the fact remains that Ethereum still dominates in just about every key niche of the world of blockchain-based smart contracts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
