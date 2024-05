Prediction: Ethereum Will Reach $5,000 by the End of 2025

It's been a strange year for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The world's second-largest crypto exploded out of the gate early, soaring from $2,200 in January to $4,000 by mid-March. It looked like Ethereum was easily going to reach the $5,000 mark by the end of the year.But that's not what happened. Ethereum fell in value after hitting its high-water mark of $4,000, and now sits right at the $3,000 level. The good news, though, is that there are two key catalysts that could help Ethereum reach the $5,000 level by the end of 2025.First and most importantly, there's the arrival of "altcoin season." This refers to the period of the crypto bull market cycle when lesser-known altcoins explode in value. This typically happens during the early stages of a Bitcoin halving cycle, when investors start to diversify their holdings in search of higher returns.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel