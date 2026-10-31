Prediction: Here's What a $1,000 Investment in Bitcoin Will Be Worth in 2030

Remember last year, when analysts confidently predicted that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) would hit a price of $1 million by 2030? Those days are long over. Even Michael Saylor of Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) -- arguably one of the biggest Bitcoin bulls on the planet -- recently admitted that the world's most popular cryptocurrency might struggle to get back to the $100,000 price level next year.

But that doesn't mean that Bitcoin can't deliver phenomenal gains over the next few years. By 2030, a $1,000 investment in Bitcoin could be worth a lot more than you might think.

In a base case scenario, Bitcoin grows at a rate of 10% per year. That's according to JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), which recently issued a 10-year forecast for Bitcoin.

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