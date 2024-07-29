|
29.07.2024 18:31:00
Prediction: Ripple (XRP) Will Hit $1 by 2025
More commonly known as Ripple, the XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) cryptocurrency seems to be in dire straits nowadays. Though it once soared to a short-lived peak of $3.09 per coin, Ripple hasn't touched the $1 benchmark since the spring of 2022. And the coin doesn't always follow the broader crypto market trends -- Ripple has dropped 15% over the last year while Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gained 133% and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) prices rose by 75%.But I see brighter days ahead for Ripple and its early investors. It looks ready to revisit that psychologically important $1 level in 2025. That's a lofty proposal with a 64% upside from today's Ripple prices, but I'm pretty convinced it will happen.Now let me tell you why I might be wrong.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
