29.05.2024 15:10:00
Prediction: The Bitcoin Halving Will Send These Cryptocurrencies Soaring
In the aftermath of the April halving, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has understandably been the center of attention for crypto investors. Bitcoin has historically rallied in the early stages of a halving cycle, and investors view the current period as a fantastic time to buy Bitcoin before it potentially goes parabolic.But don't forget about altcoins. These, too, tend to perform very well after any Bitcoin halving, given that a rising Bitcoin price tends to send the entire crypto market higher. As they say, a rising tide lifts all boats. With that in mind, here's a closer look at a handful of cryptocurrencies that could soar in value in 2024.As a starting point, consider Layer 1 blockchain networks. These include big market cap names such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana, and Avalanche, as well as a handful of smaller, more nimble competitors such as Aptos and Sui. All of these currently rank among the top 50 cryptocurrencies in terms of market cap, with Ethereum being the clear market leader with a whopping $460 billion valuation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
