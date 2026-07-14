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14.07.2026 15:00:00
Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Could Overtake Bitcoin and Ethereum Combined in Total Value
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) currently account for a staggering 70% of the entire value of the crypto market. They have been so dominant, for so long, that it's almost unimaginable for any other cryptocurrency to surpass them in market cap.But there's one cryptocurrency that might do just that, based on the hyper-bullish growth projections from some analysts. That cryptocurrency is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which currently ranks as the seventh-largest crypto in the world.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1445
|
0,0059
|
|
0,52
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,3385
|
0,3885
|
|
0,21
|Britische Pfund
|
0,854
|
0,0012
|
|
0,14
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9242
|
-0,0029
|
|
-0,31
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9705
|
0,0463
|
|
0,52
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