Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Will Be the Next Ethereum

The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain is powered by the ETH coin, a cryptocurrency with a market value of $320 billion. Only Bitcoin is worth more. And Ethereum's success can be attributed to its programmability. Specifically, developers can use the platform to build and deploy decentralized applications (dApps), software that exists on a peer-to-peer network rather than centralized corporate services.Decentralized finance (DeFi) products are a type of dApp. They allow investors to lend, trade, and earn interest on money without having to pay for going through a traditional bank or brokerage. And by eliminating intermediaries from the equation, DeFi products make financial services more efficient and more accessible. Thanks to its first-mover status, Ethereum is the largest dApp and DeFi ecosystem in the blockchain industry. But that popularity has also exposed a significant weakness: It lacks scalability.Image source: Getty Images.