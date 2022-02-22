|
22.02.2022 13:50:00
Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Will Be the Next Ethereum
The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain is powered by the ETH coin, a cryptocurrency with a market value of $320 billion. Only Bitcoin is worth more. And Ethereum's success can be attributed to its programmability. Specifically, developers can use the platform to build and deploy decentralized applications (dApps), software that exists on a peer-to-peer network rather than centralized corporate services.Decentralized finance (DeFi) products are a type of dApp. They allow investors to lend, trade, and earn interest on money without having to pay for going through a traditional bank or brokerage. And by eliminating intermediaries from the equation, DeFi products make financial services more efficient and more accessible. Thanks to its first-mover status, Ethereum is the largest dApp and DeFi ecosystem in the blockchain industry. But that popularity has also exposed a significant weakness: It lacks scalability.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1336
|
0,0028
|
|
0,24
|Japanischer Yen
|
130,2435
|
0,5395
|
|
0,42
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8339
|
0,0024
|
|
0,29
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,0438
|
0,0080
|
|
0,77
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,8443
|
0,0226
|
|
0,26
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerschärfung im Ukraine-Konflikt: ATX letztlich tief in der Verlustzone -- DAX leichter -- Asiatische Indizes schließen deutlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel klar in Rot, während der deutsche Leitindex seine anfänglich kräftigen Verluste im Handelsverlauf eingrenzen konnte. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich schwächer. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Dienstag starke Verluste zu sehen.