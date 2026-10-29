Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Will Outperform Bitcoin in 2027

The surprise turnaround of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which soared more than 40% in Q3, has been the talk of the crypto market. That performance is impressive, but it doesn't even come close to some of the stellar gains posted by other, more speculative cryptocurrencies.

Case in point: NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 173% over the past 90 days, and nearly 200% for the year. That's not a fluke performance, either. There's plenty of reason to think that this cryptocurrency will outperform Bitcoin in 2027 as well.

The case for buying NEAR Protocol comes down to two simple words: artificial intelligence. That's because NEAR is a Layer-1 blockchain network optimized for the AI agent economy. Long story short, if millions of AI agents are going to be transacting online, they can now use the NEAR blockchain.

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