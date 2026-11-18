Given that Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) typically leads the crypto market higher or lower, it's no surprise that it gets the most attention from crypto investors. Bitcoin is a reliable barometer of how the crypto market is doing at any point in time.

But here's the thing: Altcoins typically have higher highs than Bitcoin, as well as lower lows. For that reason, they tend to outperform Bitcoin significantly during crypto bull market cycles.

If you're expecting the crypto market to rally next year, it will be altcoins dazzling investors with their performance. The one altcoin that I'm focused on right now is Solana (CRYPTO:SOL), and here's why.

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