07.03.2024 11:30:00
Prediction: This Unstoppable AI Trend Could Make Bitcoin Even More of a No-Brainer Investment Than It Already Is
When most investors think of big catalysts capable of pushing Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to new stratospheric highs, they typically focus on events such as the rollout of the new spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or the halving event in April.But there's one unstoppable tech trend that might end up having a much greater impact on the future price of Bitcoin: the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto.Back in October, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest hosted a fascinating podcast titled "Why Bitcoin Is the Currency For AI." One of the big takeaways was that Bitcoin possessed certain inherent properties as a digital currency that make it more suited to the emerging AI-powered economy than traditional fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX und DAX pendeln um die Nulllinie -- Dow Jones höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bringen die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen stabile Notierungen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen Aufschläge. An den größten Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.