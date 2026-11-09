09.11.2026 23:53:00

Prediction: This Will Be the Price of Bitcoin by the End of 2030

If you're a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investor, it may be time to tamp down your expectations. The days of triple-digit annual growth may be over, and that means it could be time to put those spectacular $1 million price predictions for Bitcoin on the shelf.

As Bitcoin becomes increasingly mainstream, it's starting to behave more like a traditional financial asset. If that's the case, then the price of Bitcoin by the end of 2030 should stay below $150,000. Here's the math behind that prediction.

Given Bitcoin's steep 40% decline over the past 12 months, it's easy to see why investors, analysts, and crypto insiders are now ratcheting down their future price targets for Bitcoin. Even Michael Saylor of Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) -- arguably the biggest Bitcoin bull on the planet -- is now suggesting that the world's most popular cryptocurrency may face difficulties getting back to $100,000.

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