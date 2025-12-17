|
17.12.2025 14:45:00
Prediction: Zcash Will Flip Monero in 2026 and Never Look Back
Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) and Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) are both big enough to be taken seriously, with their market caps in the ballpark of $7 billion, but small enough that one unfavorable policy shift could practically wipe them out overnight. The problem is that despite the huge regulatory overhang with those assets, most investors still frame privacy coins as a technology contest. But in 2026, it's far more likely that the segment will be a regulatory compliance contest.Given that dynamic, Zcash is going to have the edge over Monero. Here's why the future will probably see Zcash pull ahead for good.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1743
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,04
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,85
|
1,0200
|
|
0,56
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8778
|
0,0024
|
|
0,27
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9341
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1362
|
-0,0032
|
|
-0,04
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen geben nach -- ATX letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX schließt unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Mittwoch seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Verluste einsteckte. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Fernost dominierten die Bullen das Börsengeschehen.