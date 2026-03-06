|
06.03.2026 05:15:00
Prediction Markets Are Pricing in Pennies for a $150,000 Bitcoin by March -- Here's Why I Still Wouldn't Bet Against This Crypto Wild Card
Things look a bit grim for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) right now. It's down 42% from its all-time high of $126,000 from a few months ago and trades for just $72,000.No wonder prediction market traders on Polymarket are only giving Bitcoin a 1% chance of hitting the $150,000 price level by the end of March. After all, it's almost inconceivable that Bitcoin could rally by a head-spinning 108% in the course of just 30 days.But those 1% odds might be telling a very different story about Bitcoin than people think. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
