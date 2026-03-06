|
06.03.2026 12:45:00
Prediction Markets Put Just 11% Odds on Bitcoin Reaching $150,000 by Year-End -- Is That Too Bearish?
Cryptocurrency prices surged last year, as a wave of optimism pushed Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to new highs. Volatility subsided. There were huge strides in regulation and adoption, particularly at an institutional level. Investors dared to hope the lead crypto had shaken off its roller-coaster growing pains.That seems like wishful thinking today. Bitcoin is now down more than 40% from its all-time high of $126,000 in October and traded between about $65,000 and $68,000 for much of February. In that context, it isn't surprising that prediction market Polymarket puts the odds of it reaching $150,000 by year-end at just 11%. That's less than the 12% odds of it falling all the way to $25,000. Although it is possible Bitcoin could reach or even surpass its record high in the next 10 months, it seems unlikely, barring some big change in macroeconomic conditions or investor sentiment. However, if we widen our horizons and look longer term, Bitcoin could still have considerable upside. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
