Record Week in Crypto: Coinbase and Bitcoin Drive New Highs

It's been a great week for the crypto industry and it seems like every major stock and token is up double digits. There's positive news from exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reaching new all-time highs, but it's really sentiment and speculation that's driving the market. Crypto has long been correlated with high-growth stocks and the last few weeks have been great for that segment of the market.According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) jumped as much as 23.6% this week, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) was up 17.6%, and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) popped as much as 35.3%. At 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday, values were up 22.9%, 15.5%, and 29.3% for the week.