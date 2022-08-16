|
16.08.2022 18:57:21
Riot Blockchain Sinks 5% After Reporting Underwhelming Earnings
It's still earnings season, with a number of high-profile companies yet to report. For those intrigued by the recent cryptocurrency rally, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) is one company investors may have been watching closely heading into its second-quarter results, which were released after market close yesterday.Today, Riot's stock opened slightly lower and has lost steam throughout the day, trading down 5.5% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. The results certainly weren't what investors and analysts expected. Riot missed top-line estimates, with revenue coming in at $72.9 million. This figure missed estimates by more than 5%. Worse still, a massive loss of $0.50 per share far exceeded expectations of a $0.15 earnings-per-share loss. This higher-than-expected figure appears to be primarily attributable to a large noncash Bitcoin impairment charge. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Jetzt Devisen mit bis zu Hebel 30 handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie mit Devisen mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Mit nur 100,00 € können Sie von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0177
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,01
|Japanischer Yen
|
137,58
|
0,0775
|
|
0,06
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8432
|
-0,0015
|
|
-0,17
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9694
|
0,0008
|
|
0,08
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
7,9837
|
0,0015
|
|
0,02