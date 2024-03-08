08.03.2024 11:33:00

Shiba Inu Is Up 300% Over the Past Month. Here's Why You Should Buy Bitcoin Instead.

In the crypto market, the most popular meme coins have skyrocketed in value within a remarkably short period of time. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), for example, is now up more than 300% over the past 30 days.In a single 24-hour period, it was up more than 45%. Even with these incredible recent gains, Shiba Inu is still trading 50% below its all-time high, leading some investors to think that it could have plenty more room to run.That might be the case, but I'm still buying Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) instead. Yes, you can argue that Bitcoin is also overheating as it hits a new all-time high, but there are three fundamental factors that make it a much better buy than Shiba Inu.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

