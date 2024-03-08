|
08.03.2024 11:33:00
Shiba Inu Is Up 300% Over the Past Month. Here's Why You Should Buy Bitcoin Instead.
In the crypto market, the most popular meme coins have skyrocketed in value within a remarkably short period of time. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), for example, is now up more than 300% over the past 30 days.In a single 24-hour period, it was up more than 45%. Even with these incredible recent gains, Shiba Inu is still trading 50% below its all-time high, leading some investors to think that it could have plenty more room to run.That might be the case, but I'm still buying Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) instead. Yes, you can argue that Bitcoin is also overheating as it hits a new all-time high, but there are three fundamental factors that make it a much better buy than Shiba Inu.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 360+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,094
|
-0,0008
|
|
-0,07
|Japanischer Yen
|
160,879
|
-1,0510
|
|
-0,65
|Britische Pfund
|
0,851
|
-0,0038
|
|
-0,45
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9594
|
-0,0015
|
|
-0,15
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5551
|
-0,0063
|
|
-0,07
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street fällt letztlich ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt brachten die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren nach letztlich leichtere Notierungen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich nach unten. An den größten Märkten in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.