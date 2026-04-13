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13.04.2026 14:20:55
Should Bitcoin Investors Choose FBTC's Size or HODL's Lower Fees?
VanEck Bitcoin ETF (NYSEMKT:HODL) and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEMKT:FBTC) both aim to track Bitcoin's price, but FBTC stands out for its massive assets under management, higher trading activity, and a notably milder recent drawdown despite a marginally higher expense ratio.For investors seeking pure-play Bitcoin exposure via an exchange-traded fund (ETF), HODL and FBTC represent straightforward options from respected providers. This comparison highlights their key differences in cost, liquidity, recent performance, and risk, helping investors weigh which may better fit a portfolio.The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. *The expense ratio for HODL has been waived through July 31, 2026 for the first $2.5 billion in assets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1806
|
0,0007
|
|
0,06
|Japanischer Yen
|
187,3995
|
-0,1605
|
|
-0,09
|Britische Pfund
|
0,87
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9222
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,07
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2461
|
0,0008
|
|
0,01