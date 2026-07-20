|
20.07.2026 17:13:01
Should Crypto Investors Go With the VanEck Ethereum ETF or the Hashdex Crypto Index ETF in 2026?
Choosing between VanEck Ethereum ETF (NYSEMKT:ETHV) and Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQ) depends on whether an investor seeks pure exposure to one digital asset or a diversified index of major cryptocurrencies.As the digital asset market matures, investors can now access spot cryptocurrency prices through regulated brokerage accounts. While ETHV focuses exclusively on the price of ether, NCIQ tracks a rules-based, market-cap-weighted index that currently includes Bitcoin and ether. This analysis explores how these different strategies impact cost, risk, and portfolio composition.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1416
|
-0,0023
|
|
-0,20
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,47
|
-0,1800
|
|
-0,10
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8502
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9245
|
0,0008
|
|
0,09
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9497
|
-0,0177
|
|
-0,20
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