|
03.09.2022 12:15:00
Should Ethereum Investors Be Concerned By the Collapse of the NFT Market?
The most popular blockchain for NFTs is Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), so it makes sense that anyone investing in Ethereum should be paying attention to the collapse of the NFT market. By some estimates, 80% of all NFTs are traded on the Ethereum blockchain, and the two most famous NFT collections -- CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club -- were created on it. While NFT activity appears to have peaked in early 2022, its slowdown has been especially dramatic this summer. Some NFT marketplaces are turning into ghost towns. Daily transaction volume on OpenSea (the most popular NFT marketplace) is down by 99% over the past 90 days. Floor prices for Bored Apes are down more than 50% over the past 90 days. Some tech companies are even trying to distance themselves from the term "NFTs" entirely, preferring to call them "digital collectibles."If there is any silver lining here, it's that Ethereum seems to be holding up much better than other blockchains where people are minting, buying, and selling NFTs. The place to look is DappRadar, which has detailed data on transaction volumes, numbers of traders, and numbers of sales. And you can also zero in on specific blockchains for side-by-side comparisons.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
0,9954
|
0,0009
|
|
0,09
|Japanischer Yen
|
139,566
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8656
|
0,0039
|
|
0,45
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9765
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
7,8122
|
0,0068
|
|
0,09
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handelswoche auf rotem Terrain -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Kurssprung ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt schloss vor dem Wochenende deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.