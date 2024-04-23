23.04.2024 17:41:00

Should You Buy a Spot Bitcoin ETF After the Halving?

The fourth Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving is in the books, and the world hasn't ended. Near 8 p.mp ET on Friday, April 19, miners processed the last data block of the third halving cycle, pocketing 6.25 Bitcoins as a reward. A few minutes later, the first post-halving data block was rewarded with 3.125 digital coins.Growth investing genius Cathie Wood expects the halving to unlock a ton of value for Bitcoin investors. But the leading digital currency's price has barely moved since last Friday, rising just 4% in three days. And this halving is different from the rest because investors have access to Bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the first time.Is this the time to jump into Bitcoin ETF investing with both feet? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der heimische Markt zeigte sich fester, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt die Marke von 18.100 Punkten zurückerobern konnte. An den US-Börsen geht es am Dienstag aufwärts. Am Dienstag tendierten die asiatischen Indizes derweil in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
