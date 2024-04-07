07.04.2024 12:30:00

Should You Buy Bitcoin Ahead of the Halving?

One of the most anticipated events of the year -- the upcoming Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving -- is now just weeks away. For crypto watchers, this event is just as dazzling and awe-inspiring as a total solar eclipse is for stargazers and astronomers.But should you believe the hype? After all, Bitcoin is already trading near all-time highs, and is up more than 50% this year as a result of the introduction of the new spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).How much higher can Bitcoin realistically go? To answer that question, let's take a closer look at the potential impact of the halving.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 360+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Nachrichten

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,0837
-0,0001
-0,01
Japanischer Yen
164,47
0,4600
0,28
Britische Pfund
0,8587
0,0013
0,15
Schweizer Franken
0,9777
0,0008
0,08
Hongkong-Dollar
8,4843
-0,0007
-0,01
Währungsrechner
mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Asiens Märkte letztlich tiefer - Shanghai-Handel ruhte
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt verzeichneten am letzten Handelstag der Woche Abgaben. Vor dem Wochenende konnten sich die US-Börsen von ihren Vortagesverlusten erholen. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag letztendlich abwärts, in Shanghai fand indes kein Handel statt.
pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen