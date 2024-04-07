|
07.04.2024 12:30:00
Should You Buy Bitcoin Ahead of the Halving?
One of the most anticipated events of the year -- the upcoming Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving -- is now just weeks away. For crypto watchers, this event is just as dazzling and awe-inspiring as a total solar eclipse is for stargazers and astronomers.But should you believe the hype? After all, Bitcoin is already trading near all-time highs, and is up more than 50% this year as a result of the introduction of the new spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).How much higher can Bitcoin realistically go? To answer that question, let's take a closer look at the potential impact of the halving.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0837
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Japanischer Yen
|
164,47
|
0,4600
|
|
0,28
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8587
|
0,0013
|
|
0,15
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9777
|
0,0008
|
|
0,08
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4843
|
-0,0007
|
|
-0,01
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Asiens Märkte letztlich tiefer - Shanghai-Handel ruhte
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt verzeichneten am letzten Handelstag der Woche Abgaben. Vor dem Wochenende konnten sich die US-Börsen von ihren Vortagesverlusten erholen. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag letztendlich abwärts, in Shanghai fand indes kein Handel statt.