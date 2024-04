Should You Buy Bitcoin Before It Hits $100,000?

After the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving on April 19, crypto investors celebrated. As they see it, Bitcoin is now on a trajectory to rally from its current price of $65,000 to hit a $100,000 price level some time within the next 12 months.But the decision of whether or not to buy Bitcoin now might not be as easy as you think. Notably, several prominent Bitcoin bears have weighed in, claiming that the fourth halving may over-promise and under-deliver.Are they right? Let's take a closer look at what to expect from Bitcoin in the post-halving period.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel