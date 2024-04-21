|
21.04.2024 17:21:00
Should You Buy Bitcoin or a Bitcoin ETF?
It has now been three months since the first spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) launched. In that time, they have managed to accumulate more than $30 billion in assets. They have become an easy and convenient way for first-time crypto investors to get exposure to Bitcoin. Arguably, these spot Bitcoin ETFs have become the biggest, new, Wall Street product launch in 30 years.That being said, some crypto enthusiasts still say that it's better to buy Bitcoin than a Bitcoin ETF. Are they just pining for a bygone era of crypto, or do they really have a point? Let's take a closer look.When the spot Bitcoin ETFs started trading on Jan. 12, I thought that they would have difficulty tracking the price of Bitcoin. After all, Bitcoin trades globally on a 24/7 basis, while the new ETFs trade on centralized exchanges with limited after-hours and pre-market trading. Moreover, Bitcoin is known for its historic volatility, and that would seem to make the act of tracking its price behavior much more challenging.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
