|
23.03.2024 14:15:00
Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's $67,000?
If you look at the major indexes, you'll see that the stock market is in record territory. This bullish sentiment has also crept into the more speculative digital asset space. The cryptocurrency market is currently valued at $2.5 trillion, near its all-time high.Call it a bubble if you want. But the monster recent performance of digital tokens, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in particular, can't be ignored. The world's most valuable cryptocurrency has skyrocketed 308% since the start of 2023 (as of March 21). And even though it currently sits 9% below its all-time high of $73,750, which was set on March 14, it has soared 61% just this year.As the months and years pass, there are fewer and fewer investors who haven't heard of Bitcoin. But there are still lots of investors who don't own it.
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich derweil knapp in Grün und dennoch mit Rekorden. Der Wall Street ging zum Wochenende der Atem aus. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.