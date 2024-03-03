|
03.03.2024 12:45:00
Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Close to Hitting an All-Time High of $69,000?
Right now, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) looks unstoppable. It's up about 20% during the past week, and nearly 50% for the year. At a price of about $62,000, Bitcoin is remarkably close to hitting its all-time high of $69,000.So is now the time to go all in on Bitcoin, as much of Wall Street seems to be doing right now? Or are there better buys out there right now? Let's take a closer look.Bitcoin's remarkable run this year seems to be driven primarily by one key catalyst: the introduction of new spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in January. These have been extraordinarily successful by just about any metric that you want to use. The net inflows into the most popular spot Bitcoin ETFs have been truly astounding.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 360+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0836
|
0,0029
|
|
0,26
|Japanischer Yen
|
162,6545
|
0,5845
|
|
0,36
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8565
|
0,0007
|
|
0,08
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9577
|
0,0019
|
|
0,20
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4827
|
0,0338
|
|
0,40
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.