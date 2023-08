Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Down?

After an impressive rally to start off 2023, persistent macroeconomic uncertainties and other factors are taking some wind out of Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) sails. On Aug. 16, Bitcoin began to tumble, at one point shedding more than 10%, marking an end to a historically long period of record-low volatility. Bitcoin's boom-and-bust cycles are well known, making the recent sell-off nothing surprising. But rather than projecting the likelihood of Bitcoin entering a new bull market and surpassing previous levels based on a hunch, we need to dig a little deeper to understand the inner workings of what makes Bitcoin unique and why today could be an opportune moment for investors to add more Bitcoin to their portfolios while it trades below $30,000.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel