Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Less Than $60,000?

Despite soaring 275% since the start of 2023 and 47% since the start of this year (as of July 3), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has basically been trading sideways after the start of March. It looks like there's difficulty for the digital asset to break out and start marching toward a new record.And as of the afternoon of July 5, Bitcoin trades around $56,500, or about 23% off its peak price. Here's why investors should add the world's top cryptocurrency to their portfolio while it's less than $60,000.As an asset that's only about 15 years old, the digital coin is still achieving certain milestones on its path to development. This January, the Securities and Exchange Commission finally approved the trading of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a monumental moment in the crypto's history.