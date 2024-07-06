06.07.2024 13:41:00

Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Less Than $60,000?

Despite soaring 275% since the start of 2023 and 47% since the start of this year (as of July 3), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has basically been trading sideways after the start of March. It looks like there's difficulty for the digital asset to break out and start marching toward a new record.And as of the afternoon of July 5, Bitcoin trades around $56,500, or about 23% off its peak price. Here's why investors should add the world's top cryptocurrency to their portfolio while it's less than $60,000.As an asset that's only about 15 years old, the digital coin is still achieving certain milestones on its path to development. This January, the Securities and Exchange Commission finally approved the trading of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a monumental moment in the crypto's history.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Nachrichten

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,0839
0,0027
0,25
Japanischer Yen
174,37
0,0000
0,00
Britische Pfund
0,846
-0,0014
-0,16
Schweizer Franken
0,9717
-0,0014
-0,14
Hongkong-Dollar
8,4687
0,0263
0,31
Währungsrechner
mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: US-Börsen mit neuen Rekordhochs -- ATX und DAX fallen zum Wochenende zurück -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt konnte am Freitag seine anfänglichen Zuschläge nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt musste ebenso einen Teil seiner Gewinne abgeben. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag nach.
pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen