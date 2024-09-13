|
13.09.2024 12:30:00
Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Less Than $60,000?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has had a dramatic year so far. After rising rapidly at the beginning of the year, the cryptocurrency has tumbled 20% during the past six months.Bitcoin enthusiasts haven't been deterred by the recent drop though, and their optimism is rooted in the fact that over the past five years, Bitcoin's value has soared 460% -- compared to the S&P 500's 99% increase.But is Bitcoin worth investing in now that it's worth less than $60,000? Let's take a closer look at why this crypto could move higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen letztlich in Grün -- Hang Seng schlussendlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Freitagshandel Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag höher. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten zum Wochenschluss keine einheitliche Tendenz.