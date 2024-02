Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Rising?

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price nearly doubled over the past 12 months as stabilizing interest rates, the approvals of BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and a bullish rotation toward riskier assets lit a fire under the world's top cryptocurrency.But even after that year-long rally, Bitcoin remains more than 30% below its all-time high. So should investors buy more Bitcoin today before it rallies to new record highs?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel