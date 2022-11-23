23.11.2022 12:15:00

Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Still Below $20,000?

To say that crypto has had a tough year would be the understatement of the century.This year has been setback after setback for the crypto world. Prices have been consistently declining since late 2021, and the Terra Luna blowup earlier this year caused many people to question crypto's future. Now, after the FTX implosion, investors are even more skeptical.If you're hesitant to invest in cryptocurrency right now, that's reasonable. Even some of the experts are rattled by the events over the past year.Continue reading
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

