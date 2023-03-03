Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Still Below $25,000?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the first two months of 2023, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been on a remarkable run. It's now up 41.45% for the year, and trades at just over $23,479. But there are signs that Bitcoin is running out of momentum as it tests the $25,000 mark.While Bitcoin briefly touched the $25,000 level in mid-February, it quickly gave up those gains. And the last time Bitcoin flirted with the $25,000 level back in August 2022, it eventually sank below the $18,000 mark. As a result, the consensus now is that $25,000 is a very important price level for Bitcoin. So can Bitcoin break through the $25,000 level or not?If you are only taking a short-term outlook, of course, things look particularly dicey for Bitcoin. Everybody is watching the Federal Reserve right now for signs of further monetary tightening. If the Federal Reserve continues to raise rates in order to tame inflation, the thinking goes, then Bitcoin is going to have a tough time breaking through the $25,000 level. At some point, the Fed might trigger a recession, and that's not going to help Bitcoin at all.Continue reading