13.04.2022 12:17:00

Should You Buy Ethereum Before or After "The Merge"?

They grow up so fast!The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) cryptocurrency was conceived in 2013, and the first proper transactions took place two years later. The Ethereum blockchain has rolled out 14 important technology upgrades since then, adding new features and closing up security holes.And there's a big update on the way. Ethereum is in the process of implementing several game-changing features and redesigns. The next step will combine the original Ethereum platform with the so-called Beacon Chain. This recently introduced network uses a power-sipping proof-of-stake architecture rather than the resource-hungry proof-of-work system Ethereum uses today. When the Beacon Chain becomes the backbone of the entire Ethereum ecosystem, you'll get what was formerly known as Ethereum 2.0 -- a more advanced and mature cryptocurrency platform.Continue reading
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX weit im Plus -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland zeigen sich zuversichtlicher. In Asien ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.
