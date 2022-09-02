|
02.09.2022 12:00:00
Should You Buy Ethereum Before the Merge?
Cryptocurrency giant Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) big moment lies just ahead. A key part of its upgrade may happen on or around Sept. 15. It's called "the merge." It's set to help solve Ethereum's biggest problems: High energy consumption, network congestion, and speed. It will also keep the coin supply down. That supports the idea of a higher price for the cryptocurrency.Ethereum's been preparing for the merge for quite some time. And developers even delayed it as they've gone through the testing process. It looks set to launch this time around, though. Now, the big question is: Should you buy Ethereum before this big event? Let's find out.First, let's take a closer look at what the merge is all about. Until this point, Ethereum has used the proof-of-work method to validate transactions on the network. This involves many computer nodes competing to solve complex mathematical puzzles. The winner gets to add a new block of data to the blockchain.Continue reading
