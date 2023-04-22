|
22.04.2023 12:30:00
Should You Buy Ethereum While It's Below $2,500?
After a disastrous 2022, crypto has experienced a remarkable rally in recent months. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is currently up by more than 60% since the beginning of the year, with its price hovering at around $2,000 per token.This rebound, though, has many investors feeling conflicted. Some are optimistic that perhaps this crypto winter is beginning to thaw and we're on the verge of a bull run. At the same time, though, it's hard not to feel discouraged after the past year, and many people are worried this rally is only temporary.So just how safe is crypto right now? And should you invest in Ethereum while it's still below the $2,500 price point? Here's what you need to know.Continue reading
