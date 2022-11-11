Should You Buy Ethereum While It's Still Below $1,500?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cryptocurrency market is in turmoil right now. For a number of reasons, crypto prices are surging one day and crashing the next. This rocky road may shake out some weak names and bad actors, leaving the truly valuable cryptocurrencies to make the most of the market opportunities that remain.Among this week's many plunging crypto names, you'll find Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) dropping down from a recent plateau of roughly $1,500 per token. In fact, Ethereum has retreated all the way down to roughly $1,300.Is this the beginning of the end for Ethereum, or should investors get excited about this opportunity to pick up the second-largest crypto name on the cheap?Continue reading