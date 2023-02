Should You Buy Ethereum While It's Still Below $2,000?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has been off to a positive start for crypto investors, with many cryptocurrencies surging over the past several weeks.Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is currently up by more than 26% so far this year, after falling by nearly 68% throughout 2022. This growth is promising for investors, giving hope that perhaps the worst of this crypto winter is behind us.Ethereum was recently priced at just under $1,500 per token. Many investors are optimistic about its potential, though, and there's a chance it could soar past $2,000. Does that mean now is the time to buy?Continue reading