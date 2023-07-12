Should You Buy Ethereum While It's Still Below $2,500?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the first six months of 2023, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was one of the standout performers in the crypto market. Ethereum is now up 55% year to date, and was recently trading at $1,865. However, of late, Ethereum has had difficulty pushing past the $2,000 price level, much as Bitcoin had trouble breaking through the $30,000 mark. Clearly, crypto investors are mixed on what's going to happen next in the financial markets, and there could be some turbulence ahead. So should you buy Ethereum while it's still trading below $2,500? Here's what you need to know.One major factor in Ethereum's favor is that it remains the acknowledged market leader in just about every niche of the blockchain and crypto world, from non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to decentralized finance (DeFi), the metaverse, and Web3. In part, this is due to Ethereum's first-mover advantage. Ethereum was first to market with innovations such as smart contracts, and has not let up since then, despite the arrival of many new competitors.