Should You Buy Ethereum While It's Still Down?

After a long, discouraging crypto winter, prices have been slowly recovering so far this year.Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is currently up by around 53% in 2023, but it's still down nearly 62% from its all-time high in late 2021. If you've been waiting for the right time to invest, now may seem like a smart buying opportunity, as crypto prices steadily inch closer to their previous peaks.But some investors are still cautious, which is understandable considering how quickly the crypto market crashed last year. The last thing anyone wants is to invest while prices are higher, only to have the market plummet yet again.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel