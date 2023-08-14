|
14.08.2023 14:58:00
Should You Buy Litecoin While It's Still Down?
If you had to draw up a list of the most disappointing major cryptocurrencies of the year, Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) would have to be at the top. It's up only 17% for the year, compared to 52% for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and 75% for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).But underperformance is just part of the story at Litecoin. A key catalyst in August that was supposed to send it soaring hasn't delivered as expected, and the long-term outlook for the digital currency is now much cloudier than many would have expected at the start of the year. Let's take a closer look.The key catalyst that was supposed to result in massive price appreciation was the Litecoin halving, which took place on Aug. 2. In a halving event, the reward for mining a new block on the blockchain falls by one-half. This is a key technical event that impacts factors such as scarcity. A halving event takes place only once every four years, and three previous halving events in 2011, 2015, and 2019 have been associated with price gains for the cryptocurrency. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
