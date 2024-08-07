|
08.08.2024 00:07:00
Should You Buy the Bitcoin Dip?
The entire crypto asset class dipped nearly 18% in less than a day this week. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency, plummeted from $60,000 to as low as $49,000. This dramatic sell-off came after a strong start to the year, where Bitcoin surged over 60%, making this sudden downturn particularly jarring. This kind of volatility isn't new to Bitcoin. But even with its reputation for dramatic price fluctuations, each significant dip raises the question: Is this a reason to panic -- or is it a prime buying opportunity?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
